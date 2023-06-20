Haryana roads will be at par with America: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said his Ministry is working on 100 projects in Haryana which are expected to be completed by December 2024.

Addressing the “Gauravshali Bharat Rally” organised on the completion of nine years of the Central government at Sonipat on Tuesday, Gadkari said out of these 100, 51 projects of 2,200 kilometers (km) worth Rs 47,000 crore have been completed while 30 of 830 km worth Rs 35,000 crore are in progress.

He said among 19 other projects of 756 km worth Rs 20,000 crore, a detailed project report of 14 projects is being prepared.

The Union minister said works on projects involving an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore would be carried out in Haryana by December 2024. These projects would change the image of Haryana and the roads of the state would be developed at par with America, he added.

On this occasion, Gadkari inaugurated 11 flyovers on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat constructed at a cost of Rs 890 crore, including six lanes of service roads on both sides.

Conceding the demand of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gadkari announced to give Rs 300 crore under the Setu Bharatam Yojana for the construction of bridges to make Haryana free of railway level crossings.

He said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, in the last nine years, has done work two times than what Congress could not do in 60 years.

He said 30 crore people in the country are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Apart from this, 10 crore gas connections have been given under the PM Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 49 crore bank accounts of the poor have been opened. Also, 12 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.