Haryana results will have positive impact on state bye polls- Raj BJP chief

The ruling BJP Rajasthan state president Madan Rathore – elated by winning performance by the party in the assembly polls in neighbouring Haryana – on Tuesday asserted that party would repeat the winning feat in the assembly bye elections due to be held on 7 seats soon.

Amid jubilations at the party headquarters here for celebrating the favourable election outcome in Haryana, he said “the polls outcome is result of the decade- long good governance of the BJP governments and will have positive impact on outcome of the assembly bye polls in our state in months to come”.

“We will certainly win in Rajasthan too, in all 7 bye elections…;.. we have full faith in people’s wisdom who value good performance of our government in the state and charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While expressing satisfaction over outcome of the elections results in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “This symbolised to restoration of peace and restrengthening of democracy in the bordering state.”

The opposition Congress, however, opted to remain non- committal. The party leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said “it is too early to offer comment as the situation will be clear by evening only..;.the party has not given up (hope), leadership is keeping a tab on emerging situation.”

Bye polls are due to be held on 7 assembly seats in the desert state. These seats are : Jhunjhunu, Deoli and Uniara (Tonk), Khimsar (Nagaur), Salumbar, Chorasi (Dungarpur) and Ramgarh (Alwar).