Haryana private varsity professor arrested over Facebook post on ‘Operation Sindoor’

A professor at Haryana’s private Ashoka University has been arrested for his social media post on Operation Sindoor, which targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his post, Ali Khan Mahmudabad had stated that targeted the saffron party over alleged “mob lynchings and arbitrary bulldozing”.

“I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureshi, but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing, and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens,” his post said.

However, the remarks didn’t go down well with the Haryana State Commission for Women. The commission took suo motu cognizance and issued a notice, alleging that his statement undermined the women officers in the Indian armed forces. He was also accused of fomenting communal discord.

The professor, in response to the notice, argued that his remarks were misunderstood and that the state women’s commission has no jurisdiction in the matter.

Mahmudabad, in his response to the summons, stated that his social media posts on Operation Sindoor and the women officers involved were not misogynistic and that he was being censored.

“The Women’s Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fails to highlight how my post is contrary to the rights of or laws for women,” he stated.

“I even applauded members of the right wing who supported Colonel Qureshi and invited them to have the same attitude for common Indian Muslims who face demonisation and persecution on a daily basis. If anything, my entire comment was about safeguarding the lives of both citizens and soldiers. Furthermore, there is nothing remotely misogynistic about my comments that could be construed as anti-women,” he said in a statement released on X.

His arrest came a day after a Haryana YouTuber was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Jyoti Malhotra, also known as Jyoti Rani, was booked under the charges of espionage. Five other members of an espionage network were also arrested over similar charges.