Haryana: Power theft worth Rs 706 crore caught in five years

Theft of electricity worth Rs 706 crore has been caught in Haryana in the past five years. Managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) PC Meena disclosed this on Tuesday.

PC Meena said Rs 378.33 crore have been deposited by the consumers who were stealing the electricity.

In the current financial year 2022-23 till last month, he said electricity theft worth Rs 51.21 crore has been caught and Rs 31.22 crore fine has been collected. The meters of 61649 consumers were checked by DHBVN joint checking team, out of which 13242 were caught stealing electricity.

Meena said the DHBVN has reduced technical and distribution (T and D) losses significantly by technological intervention and theft detections.

The managing director said in the last year 2021-22, electricity theft has been caught worth Rs 156.65 Crore and a fine of Rs 78.70 Crore has been collected.

“This year, the meters of 181078 consumers were checked by the joint checking team of the discom, out of which 45470 were caught stealing electricity. The 42501 first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged against the theft cases,” he said.

In the last year 2020-21, electricity theft worth Rs 163.66 Crore has been caught and a fine of Rs 85.83 Crore has been collected. This year, the meters of 146645 consumers were checked by the joint checking team of the Nigam, out of which 48791 cases have been caught. The 43716 FIR has been lodged against the theft cases.

Meena said police and legal action is being taken against those consumers who have not deposited the outstanding fine for electricity theft. He said that electricity theft is a legal offense. There is a provision of fine and punishment for theft of electricity.

If any person sees someone regarding electricity theft, then he can call the toll free number 18001801011 of the Nigam and contribute in preventing electricity theft.

Information about theft of electricity can also be given to WhatsApp number 7027008325 or by email at [email protected] or theft [email protected]. Name of the person will be kept secret by the discom. From time to time, the Joint checking team of the Nigam conducts a campaign to prevent theft of electricity, Meena said.