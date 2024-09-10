Haryana polls: BJP releases 2nd list; fields Capt Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat

The BJP on Tuesday announced its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Prominent candidate of the BJP figuring in the second list is Captain Yogesh Bairagi and the saffron party has fielded him against Olympian and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat in Julana.

Captain Yogesh Bairagi, at present is the state Vice President of the BJP’s youth wing and Co-Convenor of Haryana Sports Cell.

Advertisement

Other key candidates fielded by the saffron party in the second list are Krishna Gahlawat, Bimla Chaudhary, Pradeep Sangwan, Naseem Ahmed and Aizaz Khan.

The BJP’s candidate Krishna Gahlawat will be contesting from Rai assembly constituency, Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi (SC), and Pradeep Sangwan from the Baroda assembly seat. Naseem Ahmed has been fileded from Ferozepur Jhirka and Aizaz Khan from Punahana.

With the release of the second list, the party has announced the names of 88 candidates for the total 90 seats in Haryana.

Earlier, on September 4, the BJP had announced its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The party has fielded state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat. Another prominent candidate of the BJP figuring in the first list is former Haryana minister Anil Vij who will be contesting from the Ambala Cantt constituency.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

On August 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, and moved the counting of votes for both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8.