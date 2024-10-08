Haryana poll verdict a slap on Cong’s face: BRS chief

BRS working president KT Rama Rao called the Haryana election results as a slap on the face of Congress, attributing its defeat to the party’s failure to fulfil its electoral promises or guarantees in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Congress had promised seven guarantees but failed to build on the anti incumbency in Haryana. According to Rao, the Haryana results proved only strong regional parties can counter BJP and Congress was too weak for the task.

He even advised Rahul Gandhi to learn from Congress’s defeat in Haryana.

He said, “When there is no alignment between words and actions, such humiliating results are inevitable. The bulldozer politics, engineering party defections in Telangana and the drama over the Constitution enacted by Rahul Gandhi in the name of protection have been rightly rejected by the people of Haryana. The country is observing how Congress behaves in its ruled states, with similar patterns of bulldozer politics and betrayal.”

Rao pointed out that the six guarantees in Telangana promised by Congress during the Assembly elections has gone unfulfilled even after ten months, and the people are certain to reject the party.

He warned that the party’s failures in governance and welfare, which have buried ten years of progress, will come back to haunt them in Telangana.