Haryana Police’s compassion-driven war against drugs yields results

In Haryana Police’s relentless fight against drug abuse, Fatehabad Police has achieved a significant milestone. The district’s special ‘Nasha Mukti Team Fatehabad’ has implemented a victim-centric approach rooted in human compassion and care.

The ‘Caretaker Concept,’ introduced by the Superintendent of Police, Fatehabad, has brought a transformative shift in grassroots-level de-addiction efforts. Under this initiative, one Special Police Officer (SPO) is assigned to every 10 drug victims.

These SPOs maintain regular phone contact with the victims and motivate them to continue their treatment. Additionally, police personnel are deployed at the police station level to cover every two villages or urban wards. They support the caretakers and closely monitor the progress of each case.

To spread awareness against drug abuse, Fatehabad Police has been organizing seminars in educational institutions and conducting street meetings across villages and towns. Poems composed and recited by the team in charge, along with inspirational short films, have struck an emotional chord with the youth.

Intensive door-to-door counselling sessions are conducted to understand the mental and social condition of each drug victim. Positive results are being achieved through home-based remedies, nutritional guidance, and massage therapy using special oils.

In areas with higher concentrations of drug users, special de-addiction camps have been organized with the support of the Health Department and AYUSH Department. These camps include blood tests and multi-modal treatment using allopathic, Ayurvedic, and homeopathic medicines.

According to police sources, Ayurvedic and homeopathic treatments have shown promising results due to their minimal side effects. Yoga sessions, encouragement of sports, and active community involvement have transformed this initiative into a dynamic social movement.

Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur stated that strategic and policy efforts by both the Government of India and the Haryana State Government have led to a comprehensive awareness campaign on the dangers of drug use.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government has prioritized the issue through strong grassroots initiatives, regular inter-departmental coordination meetings, active monitoring committees, and police-administration synergy, he said.

From curbing drug trafficking to ensuring victim rehabilitation and public education, the government’s clear policy direction and resoluteness will have empowered law enforcement and civil departments to act decisively. The vision of a ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ is not merely a campaign but a testament to the state’s holistic and committed approach, he said.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur further informed that Haryana Police has developed an effective strategy to dismantle the drug supply chain. While 320 cases of commercial quantity drug trafficking were registered in 2023, the figure rose to 438 in 2024, with action taken against 1,571 major drug traffickers.

According to an official statement, in 2024, Haryana Police registered 438 cases of commercial quantity drug trafficking, 1,985 cases of intermediate quantity, and 907 cases of small quantity. The narcotics and intoxicants seized included 31.913 kg heroin, 265.070 kg charas, 8,768.054 kg ganja, 313.840 kg opium, 382.270 kg opium plants, 15,658.370 kg poppy husk, 48,825 bottles of intoxicating medicines, 328,560 capsules, 701,526 tablets, 13,453 injections, and other prohibited substances.