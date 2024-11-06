Haryana Police enhances capacity with 27 new dogs in squad

Moving forward in capacity building and crime control, the Haryana Police has made significant strides by expanding its dog squad under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur.

The squad’s strength has been increased from 36 to 63 trained dogs, each equipped with advanced training to aid in solving crimes and catching criminals.

From January to October 2024, the Haryana Police dog squad contributed to the resolution of 24 cases, leading to the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics. These include 24.45 kg of marijuana, 17.18 grams of heroin, 42.45 grams of smack, 10.572 kg of poppy husk, and 62 grams of charas.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur explained that the Haryana Police utilizes three types of dogs, categorized based on their specific skills:

Tracker Dogs: These dogs assist investigating officers in cases like thefts and murders. They are mainly Labrador breeds and are managed by the State Crime Branch.

Explosive Detection Dogs: Used for VIP security and bomb detection at suspicious locations, these Labradors are managed by the CID.

Narcotics Dogs: Specialized in detecting drugs in various locations like buildings, vehicles, and open spaces, these dogs play a crucial role in narcotics control.

Currently, Haryana Police has a total of 63 dogs, with five deployed in the State Narcotics Control Bureau and 58 across all districts. Each dog is handled by a dedicated dog handler and assistant dog handler.

The squad includes three main breeds: Belgian Shepherds, German Shepherds, and Labradors, all of which receive high-quality care and maintenance.

The narcotics dogs are acquired from specialized firms when they are 3 to 6 months old, undergo medical examinations, and receive a rigorous six-month narcotics training course before deployment.

After about 10 to 11 years of service, these dogs retire, at which point handlers and assistant handlers are given the first option to adopt them. If declined, the dogs are placed with NGOs or organizations.

The DGP noted the importance of the dog squad in crime control, adding that their training programs are specially designed to improve detection skills and assist in bringing offenders to justice.

The squad also performs demonstrations on Republic Day and Independence Day, showcasing the dogs’ skills in crime prevention and public safety.