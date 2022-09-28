Haryana Police advisory against cyber criminals posing as relatives abroad

The Haryana Police have issued an advisory against sharing any information or responding to phone calls from unknown numbers showing fear of deporting relatives staying abroad.

Sharing the information on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that cyber offenders are using various tactics to dupe people. A new trend in cyber crime has come to the fore in which the thugs target those whose relatives or children are either living or studying abroad.

In one such case, a Panchkula resident, whose nephew is studying in Canada, received a call from an unknown number in which the caller introduced himself as her nephew. The caller said he was caught in a fight during a party with someone who got seriously injured. He said if the injured person is not given medical treatment, the police will take action against him.

Believing the fraudsters’ story, the complainant transferred Rs 7.5 lakh in the bank accounts given by the caller. But soon she realised that it was a fraud and lodged a complaint on the cyber crime helpline 1930. A cyber team, immediately, froze the transaction of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Similarly in another case, a man was duped of Rs six lakh by a cyber scammer by pretending to be a nephew living abroad under the same modus operandi, in which the cyber team saved Rs 2.5 lakh after a complaint filed on the number 1930.

Additional Director General of Police, crime, OP Singh said every person who is connected through a digital medium (be it social media or internet banking) is the target of cyber criminals. “With the changing scenario, cyber thugs have also changed their tactics to dupe people. Having children and relatives abroad has become a common thing nowadays and cyber criminals are succeeding in their plans by showing fear of deporting them,” he said cautioning people to be aware of such scammers.

Singh said the users should keep their social media accounts locked and not to share personal information on social media networks. “Don’t be hasty on calls coming in the name of foreign relatives. Be completely satisfied first and only then take any action. If, however, you still become a victim, register your complaint immediately on the number 1930,” he added.