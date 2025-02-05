Haryana plans to create green employment opportunities in Aravalli Region

Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has said that the Aravalli Mountain range, the oldest of its kind, is a source of pride for Haryana. Spanning over 1.15 million hectares, it covers parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana.

To enhance the environmental balance in the region, the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) — along with the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam program, is a commendable step.

“In line with this, Haryana has prepared an outline of the Aravalli Green Wall Project, inspired by similar efforts in Saudi Arabia, aimed at increasing the region’s greenery. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, will officially inaugurate the project on February 6, 2025,” said Singh.

Rao Narbir Singh highlighted that while Saudi Arabia is a desert country, it has successfully increased its greenery through the development of green belts in an impressive manner. Inspired by this, the Government of India has entrusted Haryana with the responsibility of preparing the Aravalli Green Wall Project.

Singh mentioned that he visited Saudi Arabia to observe the Green Wall Project. He also said that he will soon embark on a four-day study tour, starting February 7, to study the Gorewada Wildlife Safari in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and the Vantara Project in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

He said that the Aravalli Green Wall Project aims to improve over 1.15 million hectares of land across four states—Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi—creating an exemplary model of multi-state cooperation. The project will focus on afforestation using indigenous forest species, with an emphasis on biodiversity conservation, improving soil health, and enhancing groundwater recharge.

He said alongside the Green Wall Project in the Aravalli region, progress is also being made on the Jungle Safari Project to promote eco-tourism in the mountain range. Recently, Chief Minister Saini entrusted the Forest and Wildlife Department with the responsibility of implementing the Jungle Safari Project, shifting it from the Tourism Department. To study the concept of this project, he will be visiting Maharashtra and Gujarat with officials from the department.

He said that this project will create green employment opportunities for the local population in the Aravalli region, while also promoting biodiversity conservation and environmentally sustainable resource management. He added that Van Mitras have been appointed in the state to raise awareness among the younger generation about this noble environmental initiative and to enhance their livelihoods. These Van Mitras are playing a key role in connecting local communities with the forests.