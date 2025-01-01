Haryana notifies 9 PHE services under Right to Service Act, sets deadlines

The Haryana government has notified nine services of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department under the Right to Service Act, 2014, and established specific deadlines for their delivery.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi, the issuance of duplicate water/sewer bills, sanctioning of water supply and sewerage connections in both rural and urban areas, and addressing issues such as water leakage, overflowing pipes, blocked sewerage, and overflowing manholes must be completed within seven days.

Similarly, the restoration of water supply due to minor issues (e.g. faults in pumping machinery, electric wiring, or distribution systems) must be completed within three days. Restoration of water supply due to major issues (e.g. shortage of raw water, transformer burnout, or faults in LT/HT lines) must be resolved within six days, while a 10-day deadline applies to more complex problems.

The restoration of broken streets to motorable conditions, including pipeline installation after excavation, must be completed within 30 days. The notification emphasises the government’s commitment to timely service delivery under the PHE Department’s mandate.