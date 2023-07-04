Haryana: Nod to 795 new drinking water supply schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday approved 795 new drinking water supply schemes costing Rs 834.10 crore to augment drinking water supply in urban and rural areas of the state. This also includes 134 new urban water supply and sewerage schemes at a cost of Rs 104.27 crore.

In the 56th meeting of Water Supply and Sewerage Board chaired by the CM, an amount of Rs 801.48 crore for 286 already approved works for the current financial year also got confirmed for the acceleration of works on the flagship programmes of public health and engineering department in rural and urban area of the state.

The CM directed to identify water logged areas or pockets in rural as well as urban areas of the State where water logging occurs in every rainy season so that proactive measures could be taken to mitigate the issue of water logging.

He asked to constitute a core group of officers of the concerned departments to deliberate upon the issue according to the different areas and prepare plans for the effective utilisation of water-logged land in fisheries, construction of ponds and water bodies, irrigation, etc.

Khattar also directed that besides cleaning of ponds, possibilities should also be explored for the utilization of pond soil for different purposes.

The CM was apprised that a dashboard has been developed on the department website to show status of STPs installed by all concerned departments. Apart from this, monitoring of utilisation of treated waste water is being done through a portal recently launched by Haryana Water Resources Authority.

Similarly, another dashboard has been developed on the department website depicting the status of water allocated in Liters Per Capita Per Day (LPCD) for each rural habitation of Haryana.

It was informed that to increase revenue collection on operation and maintenance of urban water supply and sewerage schemes in the State, bills for water supply and sewerage facilities are being sent through SMS on mobile phones for timely information of consumers. Besides, consumers have also been given the option of payment of bills through various parameters and cashless options.