Haryana minister meets Shah on infrastructure issues

Haryana’s Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed several important matters related to the state.

After meeting the Union Home Minister, Gangwa said that he discussed many issues besides matters related to development of the state’s infrastructure. Shah emphasized on doing more work for the welfare of the people of Haryana.

The Public Works Minister said the Haryana Government is working day and night for the people of the state. Work has been done for the last about 10 and a half years with the policy of equal development of every section and every region of the state, he said.

Haryana is moving on the path of progress under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, said the minister, adding that this year, work is being done to strengthen about 5,000 km of roads in the state.

The Public Works Minister said that instructions have been given to officials that there should be no compromise on quality in the construction of roads.

He said that the contractors who do not ensure quality and officers who are negligent will be dealt with strictly. He said he himself takes daily reports regarding the works related to the Public Health Engineering Department and the problems of the people are resolved within 24 hours.