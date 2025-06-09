Haryana launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ to deepen green commitment

The Government of Haryana has unveiled its ambitious environmental campaign – Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 (EPMKN 2.0) – for 2025–26, aimed at bolstering ecological sustainability through mass plantation drives and widespread public engagement.

The comprehensive action plan was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Monday, where senior officials discussed aligning the initiative with national missions and ensuring strong district-level coordination.

Chief Secretary Rastogi emphasised that EPMKN 2.0 will adopt a “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approach. He noted that the campaign will be closely integrated with major national flagship schemes such as MGNREGA, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart Cities Mission, and the National Green Highways Mission.

This convergence is expected to significantly enhance both impact and outreach, promoting sustainable environmental practices through collective action. He also highlighted the need for a thorough review of last year’s plantations to ensure proper upkeep and to submit progress reports accordingly.

The 2025–26 edition of the campaign will focus heavily on large-scale plantation activities, with schools taking centre stage through Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE, under the Department of School Education. “Instilling environmental responsibility at an early age will have long-lasting societal benefits,” said the Chief Secretary, underscoring the critical role of student participation.

Besides schools, the State Forest Department (SFD), Urban Local Bodies, and the departments of Horticulture, Public Works, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), along with community organisations and volunteers, will actively participate in plantation activities. These efforts will prioritise riverbanks, canal bunds, Amrit Sarovars, and other water bodies, aligning with this year’s ‘Catch the Rain 2025’ theme under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

To ensure effective on-ground implementation, Chief Secretary Rastogi directed all Deputy Commissioners to establish District Plantation Committees. These committees will be responsible for identifying plantation sites, assessing land availability, forecasting sapling requirements, and coordinating inter-departmental efforts.

Departments have been instructed to share data on available plantation land and collaborate with local nurseries to ensure a timely sapling supply. They have also been asked to submit detailed aftercare plans for the saplings planted under the campaign.

The Chief Secretary also instructed district administrations to conduct intensive social media campaigns to amplify eco-awareness under EPMKN 2.0. Students will be mobilised to lead plantation activities within and around school, college, and university campuses, fostering local ownership and pride in environmental stewardship.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Forests & Wildlife, shared that in 2024–25, the state planted 1.87 crore saplings—52.21 lakh in urban areas and 134.44 lakh in rural regions. The campaign engaged 51 government departments and lakhs of citizens, reflecting Haryana’s deepening commitment to climate action and ecological preservation.