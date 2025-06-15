Haryana govt will fully cooperate in Delhi’s development: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed confidence that the Haryana government would extend full cooperation to the national capital in its development.

Speaking to reporters in Haryana’s Karnal, she said, “I believe that Delhi will keep getting full cooperation from the state of Haryana.”

Apparently referring to the AAP, the chief minister said some forces are acting like an eclipse in Punjab, which is why neither Punjab is able to develop nor maintain proper coordination with other states.

The chief minister made the remark a day after she chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi on the overhauling of the city’s real estate sector by making the system more transparent, efficient, and inclined to sustainable development.

During the meeting, the “Government-Industry Taskforce on Real Estate Report” was formally submitted to the government.

This report was jointly prepared by major stakeholders, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and real estate consultancy CBRE.

In a separate development, the Delhi government is preparing to unveil a new excise policy aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in liquor distribution, while also focusing on social welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.

According to an official statement, the forthcoming excise policy will ensure that quality liquor is available to residents through a modern and transparent sale and distribution system. CM Rekha Gupta emphasized that social security would remain the top priority of this policy.