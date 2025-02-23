Haryana Govt is committed to improving the standard of people’s living: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that development works are being carried out across Haryana with a focus inclusive on progress.

The government is taking well-planned, meaningful steps to ensure that every citizen benefits directly from government schemes.

Advertisement

He said that the government is deeply committed to ensuring that the interests of the common people are never overlooked.

Advertisement

During his visit to Faridabad on Sunday, the Chief Minister held a direct dialogue with the people. As part of the visit, he also paid tribute to great personalities by garlanding their statues.

While interacting with the public, he highlighted that, in addition to enhancing rail and road connectivity, the government plans to extend metro services from Ballabhgarh to Palwal in the near future.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is working with a strong commitment to public service, ensuring that people receive the benefits of government services right at their doorsteps.

He said that both the Central and State Governments are focused on achieving equal development, free from any discrimination.

To enhance public convenience, the State government has organized Samadhan Shvirs in offices at the sub-division and district levels on every working day, ensuring that issues of people belonging to all sections of society are addressed promptly.

Saini said that the state government is working on improving the standard of living for the people. All essential services are being made available online, so that the people do not require making frequent round to offices.

As a result, citizens are able to complete their tasks more efficiently and with greater transparency. Traffic infrastructure has been enhanced across Haryana, and transportation has been made easier with an expanded road network and a robust road safety system.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is deeply committed to the health and well-being of its citizens. Under the Chirayu Yojana, the government provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually for poor and needy families through Ayushman cards.

These cards are issued free of cost to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. For families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, the cards are available for a nominal fee of Rs 1500.

Additionally, the government has decided to give the benefit of the Ayushman Card Scheme free of cost to senior citizens above the age of 70.

He also emphasized the significant improvements made in the field of education. To promote higher education for girls, the number of colleges in Haryana has been increased. Furthermore, Haryana has become the first state in the country to take the initiative to implement the National Education Policy by 2025.

He said that the youth are now being given government jobs without any Kharchi-Parchi (bribe-recommendation) enabling youth to secure jobs based on their hard work.

On the sports front, Haryana is gaining recognition at international level. State players are achieving success in world-class competitions, winning medals and bringing laurels to both the country and the state.

In line with this, open gyms, vyamshalas, and playgrounds are being established in villages, and trainers are being appointed to further support the development of sports.