Haryana Governing Committee approves draft projects for clean air initiative

In a significant development, the Haryana Governing Committee, led by Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi, has approved the draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD).

Funded by the World Bank, this ambitious initiative aims to combat air pollution and promote sustainable development across Haryana. The project is set for implementation over six years (2024-25–2029-30), with Rs 3,600 crore allocated for its first phase.

The project adopts a phased approach to address emissions across multiple sectors. In the first phase, Gurugram and Faridabad will be the primary focus areas, targeting institutional strengthening, agriculture, and household emissions.

Priority clusters across the state will be identified to implement proposed interventions aimed at reducing pollution in agriculture and household sectors.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, Dr Joshi, during the meeting, stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and timely execution to ensure the project’s success.

The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development is a significant step towards creating a sustainable future, improving air quality and setting a benchmark for other states to follow.

Speaking during the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Anand Mohan Saran, stated that detailed discussions were held with senior officials from each department during the preparation of the project report.

A series of meetings were conducted to finalise interventions for the project, along with extensive field visits and stakeholder consultations to identify challenges in implementing the proposed measures across sectors.

The first phase includes strategies to reduce emissions through a combination of policy measures, technological interventions, and capacity-building programmes.

Dr Joshi emphasised the importance of this initiative in addressing air pollution challenges in the NCR while balancing development and environmental conservation.

Key interventions under the project cover several critical areas. To manage construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the state plans to streamline collection systems, process legacy waste and enhance capacity through training and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Dust emissions will be mitigated through mechanised road sweeping, paving of unpaved roads, and increasing green cover.

In the transport sector, the project will promote the electrification of public buses, incentivise the adoption of electric three-wheelers, and expand charging infrastructure. Efforts will also focus on phasing out old, polluting vehicles through Automated Testing Stations (ATS).

Industries will transition to cleaner fuels, such as PNG and CNG, supported by financial incentives for upgrading boilers. Cleaner technologies, including tunnel kilns for brick manufacturing and common boiler systems for textile clusters, will be piloted. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be supported in installing Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS).

Household emissions will be tackled through awareness campaigns promoting the adoption of clean cooking practices. Urban emissions in Gurugram and Faridabad will be addressed through collaboration with road-owning and construction agencies, with measures such as efficient sweeping, road paving, and urban greening initiatives.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, stated that the government has set a target of achieving zero stubble burning by next year.

The agricultural sector will focus on sustainable stubble management practices, including in-situ and ex-situ methods while improving livestock waste management.

A Secondary Emission Monitoring Centre will also be established to collaborate with agriculture and rural development departments. Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, AK Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, A Sreenivas and other officers also attended the meeting.