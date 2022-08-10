Haryana fighting drug menace with two-pronged strategy

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, on Wednesday, said the state government is dealing with the drug menace with a three-pronged strategy which includes reduction in the supply of narcotic substances, treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts and demand reduction.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved during the on-going Monsoon Session of the Assembly today, Vij said no person would be spared if found involved in illegal activities.

He said the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) set up in August 2020 has imparted training to the investigating officers of all districts Anti-Narcotics Cells (ANC) as well as investigating officers of the Bureau regarding seizure of property of culprits under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS).

As a result of this, properties worth Rs 25,09,21,300.48 have been attached and seizure of property worth Rs 6,82,94,967.89 is under process, the minister added.

Vij informed in 2020, the Haryana Police registered 2982 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 4477 persons and recovered 221.672 kilogram (kg) Opium, 230.764 kg of Charas, 12725.672 kg of Poppy Husk, 8641.6 kg of Ganja, 35.9935 kg of Heroin, 1.10 grams of Cocaine, 1297485 tablets and 206970 capsules.

During 2021, the Haryana Police registered 2745 cases under NDPS act, arrested 3975 persons and recovered 345.496 kg of Opium, 157.259 kg of Charas, 8550.077 kg of Poppy Husk, 11368.07 kg of Ganja, 29.13586 kg of Heroin, 1304530 tablets and 45280 capsules.

He said till 2 August, the state police has registered 2334 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 3209 persons and recovered 181.287 kg of Opium, 145.093 Kg of Charas, 7435.38 Kg of Poppy Husk, 10193.482 kg of Ganja, 20.311436 kg of Heroin, 13 grams of Cocaine, 27.236 gms of MDMA, 427920.54 tablets and 271769 capsules.

The minister said as per the state action plan for eradication of drug menace, a five-tier structure from village to state level has been designed with a vision to build a mechanism to prevent and control NDPS Act.

The state licensing authority has issued 132 licenses in Haryana to drug de-addiction centres. The number of registered patients is 44643 in 2015, 57995 in 2016, 70082 in 2017, 101599 in 2018, 116311 in 2019, 108426 in 2020, 115587 in 2021 and 97474 as of 31 July, 2022.