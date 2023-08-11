Haryana farmers and Khaps call for Monu Manesar’s arrest, advocate peace campaign

Following the recent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh, various farmer unions and Khap panchayats have come together to urge for calm and demand the apprehension of Monu Manesar, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante.

A violent incident erupted in Nuh on July 31. It transpired when a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was confronted by mobs. Tragically, six individuals lost their lives in the turmoil, including two home guards and a religious leader.

Manesar, associated with the Bajrang Dal, is sought after for his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.

Rumours of his intended participation in the religious procession purportedly triggered the communal violence in Nuh, which subsequently spread to Gurugram and other localities.

The clashes have led to the filing of 113 FIRs and the arrest of 305 individuals so far. Authorities are presently interrogating 106 detainees.

A significant gathering of Khap panchayats, farmer unions, and religious leaders from Haryana convened a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Hisar to denounce the violence and pass resolutions advocating for regional tranquillity. Organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, this event witnessed the participation of people from various faiths who collectively pledged to restore peace.

Recently, letters attributed to certain panchayat heads in districts like Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar emerged online, claiming that Muslim traders were prohibited from engaging in commerce within their villages.

Critiques have been aimed at the Haryana government by farm unions for their management of the communal turmoil in Nuh, while Khap panchayats have displayed a range of reactions. Several Khap groups have supported the boycott of Muslim traders, whereas others have condemned the violence and pressed for Manesar’s arrest. Mainly, Khap associations linked to the Jat community have called for Manesar’s apprehension and an emphasis on communal harmony.

Manesar reportedly shared a video on social media announcing his intention to attend the Nuh religious procession and urging his supporters to join in large numbers. Subsequently, he received online warnings to stay away.

Manesar disclosed that he heeded the advice of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad by not attending the gathering, as they were concerned that his presence could escalate tensions.

The Haryana state police chief, P K Agrawal, has declared the establishment of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Manesar’s role in the clashes.

Wanted by the police in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men found deceased in a burnt car in Bhiwani in February, Manesar, aged 30, remains a person of interest. Junaid and Nasir, both cattle traders, were discovered charred in a vehicle. Their families in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur alleged that they were assaulted and killed by Bajrang Dal members, though the group has denied involvement.

After a two-week closure due to the violence, schools and transportation services in Nuh are set to reopen. The authorities have also urged Muslim clerics to observe Friday prayers at home.

Given the improved situation in the region, all educational institutions will reopen on August 11. Likewise, Haryana State Transport bus services will fully resume on the same day. Friday’s curfew will be relaxed. ATMs in various municipal corporation areas will operate during the relaxation period, according to a statement from the Nuh administration.