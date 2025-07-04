Haryana Excise Department nets Rs 12,615 crore from liquor vend auctions

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has already achieved a revenue of Rs 12,615 crore through the ongoing excise auctions, Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh announced on Friday.

The department has successfully auctioned 1,081 out of 1,194 excise zones across the state. Retail liquor vends’ licensees are allowed to operate two vends in each zone, leading to the opening of over 2,150 retail liquor vends within the first three weeks under the new Excise Policy.

The auction process is conducted through a fully transparent e-auction portal. Only 113 zones remain to be auctioned, which are expected to be completed within a few days. The Commissioner emphasized that the process is fair and competitive, with liquor licenses participating freely and bidding at market-driven prices.

Singh further informed that, with the Cabinet approving the Excise Policy for an extended period until March 31, 2027, the department has already earned significantly higher revenue than last year. In the most recent auction round held on July 3, 2025, 21 more zones were auctioned, generating an additional Rs 215 crore.

He added that although a similar number of zones have been auctioned this year compared to the previous year, the revenue has more than doubled. In comparison, the total license fee collected from auctions during the previous year, which continued till August 2024, stood at Rs 7,025 crore. The department is confident of surpassing the revenue targets set by the state government.

The commissioner stated that strict action has been taken against individuals involved in threatening or extorting liquor licensees. With active intervention from the State Government, the Haryana Police has acted promptly against such criminal elements.

Under the directions of the chief minister, the Home Department is closely monitoring any attempts to disrupt the auction process. As a result of recent crackdowns, bidder participation has increased significantly, leading to the successful auction of more than 125 zones, generating revenue of ₹1,370 crore in the last two weeks alone.