Haryana DGP reviews crime control measures

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday held a meeting of officers of the State Crime Branch (SCB), and sought a report from officers regarding the action taken so far regarding the pending major cases in the State Crime Branch.

In the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to complete the investigation of the pending cases in a time-bound manner.

This meeting was held at the Police Headquarters located in Sector 6, Panchkula. ADGP-SCB, Mamta Singh, along with DIG-SCB Hamid Akhtar, SsP Mohit Handa, Amit Dahiya, Pooja Dabla, Dhaarna Yadav, Sandeep Malik along with DSsP and Inspectors participated in this meeting.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding major cases related to economic crimes and corruption. During the meeting, officers gave detailed information about the investigation or police action taken so far in the cases.

Kapur said that before investigating any case, the officer should go to its root and prepare a blueprint of when, what and how they have to investigate the case so that appropriate action can be taken against the guilty person.

He also guided the officers regarding solving the pending cases. He clearly said that the investigation of the case should be fair so that no innocent person faces any kind of problem.

Kapur asked the officers to set a time limit for the investigation of the case and try to ensure that the investigation is completed during this period. He asked ADGP Mamta Singh, who was present in the meeting, to review the pending cases in SCB every week so that the investigation process can be expedited. Legal experts can also be consulted for the investigation of cases.

Kapur said that the State Crime Branch is a strong and important unit of Haryana Police, so it is very important to investigate any case thoroughly. He said that the team of the State Crime Branch should study all aspects of the cases carefully. Along with this, they should work by establishing better coordination with their subordinate officers and employees.