The Haryana Government has declared 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) as a Gazetted Holiday on account of Diwali festival instead of 01st November, 2024 (Friday).

In an order issued by the Chief Secretary, it has been informed that 31st October, 2024 shall be observed as a Gazetted Holiday in all the departments/boards/corporations, educational and other institutions of the state on account of Diwali festival instead of 1st November, 2024.

The order further states that the Gazetted Holiday of Diwali on 31st October, 2024 shall also be observed within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

