Haryana cracks down on illegal property registrations, warns of action

In a significant development, Haryana’s Finance Commissioner for Revenue and Disaster Management Dr Sumita Misra has issued a directive to all deputy commissioners across the state, calling for enforcement of property registration regulations.

This action follows reports that Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars have been routinely violating a key provision, Section 7-A—of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

Dr Misra highlighted that, in several instances, registering authorities failed to obtain the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the respective District Town Planner (DTP) before registering sale, lease, or gift deeds in notified urban areas, a clear legal requirement.

She emphasized that obtaining the NOC is a compulsory step in the registration process and reaffirmed that the state government views such violations with utmost seriousness. Any failure to comply with Section 7-A of the Act, she warned, would invite strict disciplinary action against the officials concerned.

All deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure full compliance with this provision and to closely monitor that all Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars under their jurisdiction strictly adhere to the prescribed legal procedures, as per an official statement.