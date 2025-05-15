Haryana CM pays tribute to martyr Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited Nagla Mohammadpur village to pay tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a martyr from the Hodal subdivision in Palwal district. Sharma was martyred in a recent attack by the Pakistani Army on the Poonch border. The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to a portrait of the martyr and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

During his visit, he assured the martyr’s family that both the government and the entire region stand with them in this time of grief. He consoled the bereaved family and promised all possible support. The Chief Minister praised the bravery of Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who valiantly defended the border against enemy fire, ultimately sacrificing his life in the service of the nation.

Saini said that Dinesh Kumar Sharma’s sacrifice is a source of immense pride for all Indians. It is noteworthy that the late Dinesh Kumar Sharma was posted at the Poonch border at the time of his martyrdom. The Chief Minister said that the family of martyr Dinesh Kumar Sharma would receive financial assistance and other benefits as per the government’s policy.

In response to a suggestion by the martyr’s father, Daya Chand, to develop a park on two and a half bighas of land in the village, the Chief Minister assured that a park would be constructed in the martyr’s name, honouring his supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor.