Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for managing the COVID19 pandemic in District Gurugram.

The ICCC will proactively reach out to all the patients who test COVID19 positive through various means. COVID19 patients can reach the District Administration through the helpline 1950, the specially created WhatApp Chatbot (+919643277788) and the state government web portals.

The CM reviewed the capabilities of the ICCC. He asked the officials to ensure the shortest possible reaction time to reach out to all COVID19 patients and attend to all their needs. He also reviewed the current COVID19 cases in the state and directed officials to integrate their efforts to ensure a comprehensive response of those afflicted by the pandemic.

The CM also inaugurated two new temporary hospitals to add more beds for COVID19 patients in Haryana.

Through the ICCC, the District Administration will reach out to every COVID19 patient and provide a range of services through a single integrated dashboard. The CM was shown the various integrated functions of the ICCC and its ability to keep track of all patients who have tested COVID19 positive.

Services such as making hospital beds available for serious cases, online doctor consultations, oxygen refilling, ambulance, funeral arrangements and food will be provided for through a network of partners working with the administration. These will be coordinated by the ICCC working with all the agencies involved in relief operations.

The ICCC will also consolidate and provide all relevant data for real-time analysis and trend prediction of the COVID19 spread and take policy decisions in advance. The ICCC will be housed within the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The GIS team of GMDA has built the integrated dashboard that powers the ICCC to operationalize the full range of services to the patients.

The ICCC is manned by an integrated team drawn from the staff of Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and citizen volunteers. In the coming days the ICCC will also provide services in guiding patients to available beds, vaccination centres and enhance testing and tracking of COVID19 infections to break the chain.

Several private sector groups such as WhatsApp, MyUpchar.com, Deepstrat, The Dialogue, Meddo and citizen volunteers have partnered with the Government of Haryana to create the ICCC to enable relief operations for COVID19 patients in District Gurugram.