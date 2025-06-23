Haryana CM calls for transformative reforms in higher education to equip youth for a skilled future

In a significant push towards educational reform, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged Vice Chancellors of state universities to prioritize skill development, industry collaboration, and value-based education to enhance the employability and holistic development of youth.

Chairing a meeting with newly appointed Vice Chancellors in Chandigarh on Monday, the Chief Minister laid out a forward-looking vision for higher education in the state, aligning it with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the broader goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister called upon the Vice Chancellors of universities across the state to place special emphasis on skill development programs aimed at enhancing youth employability. He stressed that universities must collaborate closely with industries to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Advertisement

Each university, he stated, should run at least 10 per cent of its academic programs in partnership with industrial collaborators. This initiative, he added, would not only create employment opportunities for the youth but also cater to the evolving demands of various industries.

Presiding over the meeting with the newly appointed Vice Chancellors, the Chief Minister assured them of full support from the state government in terms of guidance, resources, and facilitation. He emphasized that Haryana should evolve into a state that not only awards degrees but also imparts purposeful direction to its youth.

Outlining the state’s vision, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a Model Skill College and a Model Skill School in every district of Haryana. These institutions will provide specialized, practical education aimed at preparing students for success in a competitive job market. He reiterated the government’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce aligned with modern industry needs, thereby driving the state’s economic progress.

Saini urged Vice Chancellors to focus on improving institutional rankings, enhancing research output, and increasing employment opportunities for graduates. He stressed the need for ethical leadership, calling for a fair, impartial, and non-discriminatory approach. He stated that such an approach is vital not only for academic excellence but also for fostering a more inclusive and sustainable institutional culture.

Highlighting the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Chief Minister called it a landmark reform document and emphasized the urgent need for its swift and effective implementation. He urged university leaders to align institutional strategies with the key dimensions of the NEP to foster innovation and holistic development. He called on universities to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Haryana.

The Chief Minister informed the gathering about the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF), launched with an initial allocation of ₹20 crore to promote innovative research across higher education institutions. Saini also highlighted the need for quality assurance in higher education. He called upon universities and affiliated colleges to secure NAAC accreditation and prioritize faculty development, student guidance, and active participation in social outreach projects.