Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Haryana CM announces reward for 15 villagers for saving woman from swollen rivulet

Haryana CM announces reward for 15 villagers for saving woman from swollen rivulet

Appreciating their dare-devil act, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 315,000 for 15 villagers who saved the life of woman from the swollen Ghaggar rivulet.

IANS | New Delhi | June 26, 2023 8:26 pm

Haryana CM announces reward for 15 villagers for saving woman from swollen rivulet (photo:IANS)

Advertisement

Appreciating their dare-devil act, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 315,000 for 15 villagers who saved the life of woman from the swollen Ghaggar rivulet.

A car with a woman occupant, parked on the banks of the rain-fed Ghaggar on the outskirts of Panchkula town on Sunday, was washed away by the gushing water as she performed some religious rituals.

A hair-raising video gone viral with the massive rescue operation carried out by 15 villagers, comprising a woman, at Kharak Mangoli.

On seeing the car being washed away in the river, the bravehearts fearlessly entered the overflowing river to save her. One of them threw a rope to the woman and pulled her out of the river with the help of others.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Car washed away due to heavy rains in Panchkula, occupant escapes narrowly
Haryana roads will be at par with America: Nitin Gadkari
Man jumps into Yamuna river from DND flyover, dies

Advertisement