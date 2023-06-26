Haryana CM announces reward for 15 villagers for saving woman from swollen rivulet

Appreciating their dare-devil act, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 315,000 for 15 villagers who saved the life of woman from the swollen Ghaggar rivulet.

A car with a woman occupant, parked on the banks of the rain-fed Ghaggar on the outskirts of Panchkula town on Sunday, was washed away by the gushing water as she performed some religious rituals.

A hair-raising video gone viral with the massive rescue operation carried out by 15 villagers, comprising a woman, at Kharak Mangoli.

On seeing the car being washed away in the river, the bravehearts fearlessly entered the overflowing river to save her. One of them threw a rope to the woman and pulled her out of the river with the help of others.