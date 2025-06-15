Haryana CM announces England as partner country for International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that this year, the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be celebrated in collaboration with England. Every year, this prestigious event is organised in partnership with a different country.

The Mahotsav witnesses the participation of lakhs of devotees who gather at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra to mark the occasion.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while speaking to journalists on Sunday after participating in the state-level Yoga Marathon held at Brahma Sarovar. The event was organised by the Haryana Sports Department, AYUSH Department, and the District Administration.

Commenting on political developments in neighbouring Punjab, Saini said that the people of Punjab, once disillusioned with the Congress, are now equally disappointed with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He remarked that both parties have only made empty promises and have worked for their own interests. “The public has now made up its mind to bring change and make the lotus bloom in Punjab as well,” he added, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) symbol.

In response to a question on law and order in Haryana, the Chief Minister stated that the people remember the deteriorated state of law and order under the previous Congress rule. “Now, the situation is improving continuously. Wherever violations occur, the police act promptly and take strict action against the culprits,” he said.

Saini also expressed grief over the plane crash in Ahmedabad, extending his condolences to the families of the victims. “No one can predict when an accident may occur. Unfortunately, a daughter from our district also lost her life in this tragic incident. The government stands firmly with the affected families and will provide all possible support,” he said.