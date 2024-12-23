Haryana becomes first state to procure all 24 crops at MSP: Minister

Haryana has made history by becoming the first state in the country to procure all 24 crops at the minimum support price set by the Union government, said the state’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday.

On the occasion of National Agriculture Day and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, Rana also extended his heartfelt greetings to the farmers of Haryana. He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for issuing the notification, which ensures comprehensive MSP procurement for all 24 crops.

Advertisement

The Minister said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini has shown an unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers. He described the decision to procure all 24 crops at MSP as a significant step towards securing the economic well-being of Haryana’s farmers.

Advertisement

The newly issued notification expands the list of procured crops to include Ragi, Soybean, Nigerseed, Safflower, Barley, Maize, Jowar, Jute, Copra, and Summer Moong, alongside the already procured crops like Paddy, Bajra, Kharif Moong, Urd, Arhar, Til, Cotton, Groundnut, Wheat, Mustard, Gram, Masur, Sunflower, and Sugarcane.

He emphasized that this initiative aims to provide farmers with a stable and remunerative price environment, insulating them from market volatility and potential losses. This move is expected to boost the adoption of modern farming techniques and improve agricultural productivity, leading to better incomes for farmers.

The MSP system, which is determined annually by the Government of India based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), ensures that farmers receive a profit margin above their production costs. This system remains a vital tool for protecting farmers’ financial interests.

“This historic decision reinforces Haryana’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of its farmers and sets an exemplary standard for the rest of the country,” added Minister Rana.