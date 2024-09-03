Haryana Assembly polls: AAP, Congress intensify efforts for alliance

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have intensified efforts towards an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, two rounds of meetings have already taken place between senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Congress General Secretary in-charge organization KC Venugopal.

It is being said that the third meeting can take place either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

While the AAP is seeking 10 seats, Congress is ready to concede only seven, the sources added.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP contested the Kurukshetra seat in alliance with Congress under the INDIA bloc.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place on October 5, while the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

In Haryana, this time Congress is eyeing power while the BJP is hopeful of forming the government once again.