Haryana Assembly passes Bill to deal with organised crime

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023 was passed in the state Assembly on Wednesday to deal with the criminal activities of organised crime syndicate and gangs.

Speaking in the Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is duty-bound to combat the increasing organised crime in the state and that The Haryana Control of Organized Crime Bill will not only ensure effective legal action against the gangsters, their leaders and members of organised criminal gangs, but will also suitably empower the police in a lawful manner to take strong and deterrent lawful action against the criminals.

The CM said besides tightening the noose around those involved in these organized crimes, special provisions have been made in the legislation to for forfeiture of the property acquired from proceeds of crimes and to create a provision for special courts and special prosecutors for the handling of the trails of offences under this Act.

An official spokesperson said a study of crime trends in Haryana during the last decade has revealed that the state has been witnessing a shift in the patterns of crime.

“While earlier heinous crimes such as murder, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and extortion were committed by individuals acting alone or in concert, the last decade has witnessed the rise of gangsterism and organized crime in Haryana. Gangs of new age criminals have started pursuing a life in crime as a well-organized criminal enterprise,” he said.

The spokesperson said instances have come to notice where organised criminal gangs operating in certain districts of Haryana have established a well-organized network of criminals including shooters, informers, spotters and arms suppliers.

“Properly structured with well defined membership and hierarchy, these gangs are primarily focusing on contract killings, threat-based extortion from businessmen, smuggling of drugs, protection rackets etc. which have the potential to generate huge profits. These gangs utilise the proceeds of crime for amassing property, looking after their associates who are in jail, hiring expensive criminal lawyers and killing the witnesses who dare to testify against them,” he said.

The spokesperson said such criminals also exploit the reformative and rehabilitative aspects of criminal law and procedure upon being released from custody for committing further crimes.

“Over a period, these gangs acquire a scary profile and image in the public which is larger than life. Such an image helps these gangs in extorting protection money from businessmen and industrialists, thus further enriching their coffers,” he said.

The spokesperson said in view of the emerging situation of organised crime in Haryana, it had become imperative to introduce a legislation in the state which ensures effective legal action against the gangsters, leaders and members of organized criminal gangs.