Haryana approves 15% discount on electric vehicles

Haryana Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday approved the Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy-2022. Under the policy, a discount of 15 percent will be given to buyers of EVs.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the CM said due to increasing pollution levels, the use of EVs has become the need of the hour as the use of EV vehicles not only helps in reducing the increasing pollution levels but will also reduce the use of petroleum products. He said the Haryana EV policy would benefit the buyers of vehicles as well as the manufacturers and people doing research and development.

A discount of 15 percent or of Rs Six lakh would be given on an electric car priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. Similarly, a 15 percent price discount or a discount of Rs Three lakh will be given on the purchase of a hybrid electric car costing between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

This apart, 15 percent price discount or a discount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on the purchase of an electric car that costs between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, Khattar said.

The CM said that 100 percent rebate in motor vehicle tax would be given on the purchase of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler.

He said electric vehicle manufacturers will also be given exemption under the Electric Vehicle Policy. An exemption of 50 percent on state GST for 10 years will be given to the manufacturers. There will be 100 percent exemption in stamp duty. Also, 100 percent exemption will be given on electricity duty for 20 years, the CM said.

Khattar said the infrastructure related to electric vehicles would also be strengthened to promote the use of these vehicles. Charging stations will be installed in government and private buildings. Charging stations will be set up at private group residential buildings, commercial buildings, malls, institutes and metro stations, he added.

The CM said educational and research institutes conducting research on new electric charging technology will be given 50 percent cost of their project.

He said the startup policy has also been approved in the Cabinet meeting which will encourage startups and new employment opportunities will also be created.

The CM said Haryana State Data Centre Policy-2022 has also been approved in the Cabinet meeting. Companies making data centres have been given many exemptions in stamp duty, electricity duty and state GST.