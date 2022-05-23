Haryana: 46 municipal bodies to go to polls on June 19

Forty-six municipal bodies are scheduled to go to the polls on June 19 in Haryana. The result of the elections will be declared on June 22.

Addressing a press conference here, Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC), Dhanpat Singh said the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 7. Elections to the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities will be held later as the revision of the voters’ list is still underway.

Giving details of the election programme, Singh said nominations can be filed from May 30 to June 4 (except on June 2 being a routine holiday), and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7, 2022, from 11 am to 3 pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day, he added.

“The polling in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils would be held from 7 am to 6 pm on June 19. This time around, due to the likelihood of extreme weather conditions, the polling time has been extended by an hour. If need be re-polling would be done on 21 June,” said Dhanpat Singh.

The CEC said as per the revised expenditure limit for the contestants, the election expenditure limit for the president, and municipal Committee has been fixed at Rs 10.5 lakh, which earlier was Rs 10 lakh. The election expenditure limit for the president, and municipal council has been fixed at Rs 16 lakh, which was earlier Rs 15 lakh.

The election expenditure limit for members of the municipal committees has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh from Rs 2.25 lakh. For members of the municipal councils it has been increased from Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh, informed, Singh said.

He said Class X (matriculation) has been prescribed the educational qualification required for the candidates contesting the elections in the unreserved category for president and member. For women and scheduled caste (SC) category contesting elections for president and for members, it has been prescribed as Class VIII pass.

Women candidates belonging to the SC category contesting for the post of the president should have passed class VIII while those contesting for the post of the member should have passed Class V, the CEC said. He said the NOTA (None of the above) option can be used in these elections.