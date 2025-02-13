Harshwardhan Sapkal new chief of Maha Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the chief of the Maharashtra Congress and Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party.

“Congress president has appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Nana Patole,” read the communiqué issued by party’s general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kharge has also approved the appointment of Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra with immediate effect, it said.

Advertisement

Notably, the appointment of the new president in the party’s Maharashtra unit came after several months of the state Assembly elections.

It may be mentioned that Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) under Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance contested the elections together.