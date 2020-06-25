Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the ‘eBloodServices’ mobile App developed by The Indian Red Cross Society (ICRS) through video conferencing.

This application is developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “In keeping with the people-centred vision of the Hon. Prime Minister, Digital India has now become an integral part of every person’s daily life. This Blood Donation App is a prime example of how the Digital India Scheme is serving the need for accessing blood services.”

“Many people require blood-related services on regularly because of certain medical conditions in their families. Through this App, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for as long as 12 hours for the person to collect it. This app makes it easy for those in need to request for Blood units at IRCS NHQ,” he said adding that at a time when the country is facing such a pandemic, the Mobile App will provide succour to all those who direly require blood.

Once the request is placed through the app, the requisite units become visible to IRCS, NHQ blood bank in its E-Raktkosh dashboard and this allows assured delivery within the specified time. This feature will make it easy for a blood seeker to obtain blood and shall bring the added advantage of complete transparency and single window access to the service.