The Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan dedicated an Innovation Portal, developed by National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to the nation, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The National Innovation Portal (NIP) is currently home to about 1.15 lakh innovations scouted from common people of the country, covering Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary and Human Health. In terms of domain areas, presently the innovations cover Energy, mechanical, automobile, electrical, electronics, household, chemical, civil, textiles, Farm/cultivation practice, storage practice, plant variety, plant protection, poultry, livestock management, nutraceuticals etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that credit goes to the Prime Minister for igniting the Innovation Movement and creating an Innovation Eco-system in the country during the last 6 years. He congratulated the Atmanirbhar citizens who defeated the problems and challenges through their creative potential and deployment of their innovative Science and Technology based solutions.

The Minister emphasized the growing importance of outstanding Traditional Knowledge, particularly herbal practices which stem from tribal areas and is one of the key highlights of the Innovation Portal. He said that this Innovation Portal will help institutionalise new ideas by common people towards finding solutions to local problems.

Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed his confidence in extraordinary commitment from common people toward innovations which would drive the country’s Technology Leadership and have it touch great heights in years to come. He lauded the efforts of NIF and DST in arriving at 1.15 Lakh Innovations as a starting point of this Innovations portal, which by itself is a great beginning.