The Uttarakhand BJP has attacked former Uttarakhand Chief Minister & current AICC general secretary Harish Rawat for taking out a bullock cart in Roorkee on the Independence Day by allegedly violating the Covid-19 norms.

Rawat took out the rally from Dhandera to Landaura in protest against poor road conditions in the area. To highlight the issue, Congress took out the protest march.

Accusing Harish Rawat of not maintaining social distancing, Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said, “Harish Rawat is making desperate efforts to revive his politics. In the rally Congressmen violated social distancing norms and a large number of Congress members rode on the cart, which was cruelty against animals.”

The bullock cart rally has hurt Harish Rawat in some way as he has developed a slip disc type problem and has announced not meeting the public for a few days.

Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders were booked for the violation under section 188 of the IPC. The charges made Harish Rawat to launch a counter attack on BJP.

Defending Congress leaders, who participated in the rally, Harish Rawat said, “On my appeal, all wore masks. None of the BJP leaders have been booked for gathering in a political rally and violating norms in Uttarakhand. The ruling government should fix up a number-50, 60, 100 persons- and strictly implement the rule for every political, religious and social function. We will follow it.”