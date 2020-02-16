Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister and All India Congress Committee general secretary Harish Rawat surprised everyone by fanning the change of guard speculation in the hill state. With ‘Har Da’ comment on social media, rumour mongers went wild and even fixed the date of change and name. Now the persons, who were confidently claiming many things, are facing embracing situation.

Harish Rawat said, “After Delhi election, the activities in Uttarakhand is clearly indicating that the hill state is heading for political instability. BJP is guilty at criminal level for causing political instability in Uttarakhand.”

The Saturday trip of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat also provided his rivals a chance to connect the tour with the speculation. Many even claimed that Trivendra is in Delhi to submit his resignation to BJP president JP Nadda. At first Uttarakhand BJP took the reports casually, but when it became viral on social media the party was forced to issue clarification on the rumour.

Dr Devendra Bhasin, state media in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP, said, “Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is participating in different programmes in New Delhi which were fixed long back. The speculation about the CM being summoned by party high command, which the media is claiming, is totally false. The Congress leaders are spearing such rumour to keep them in media glare. They want to divert public attention from their own infighting through such rumours.”

Trivendra Rawat attended a programme of BJP at Ruderpur in Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday and left for Delhi in the afternoon. Rawat will be staying in Jaipur (Rajasthan) on Monday. A member of the Trivendra Rawat team made special mention of the tweet made by Harish Rawat as main source of spreading the bogus news. .

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat possibly made the comment on change of guard to create some sensation. Or he used social media to provoke some of the leaders, who left Congress to join BJP in 2017.