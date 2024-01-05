Hardeep Puri assures grievance redressal committees to street vendors

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri has stressed the significance of establishing and maintaining robust Grievance Redressal Committees, under the Street Vendors Act 2014, to resolve disputes and conflicts among street vendors.

Inaugurating a seminar on ‘Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for Street Vendors’ on Thursday, Puri congratulated the states/Union territories which have constituted GRCs and urged the remaining states to expedite the constitution of such panels at the earliest.

He said street vendors have long played an integral role in the urban informal economy and the government was committed to creating a supportive and empowering environment for them across the nation.

The seminar, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was aimed at sensitising all states and UTs on the importance of robust GRCs. It brought together key stakeholders, including GRC members, to enhance their understanding of the legal provisions within the Street Vendors Act 2014.

During the seminar, two websites, the refreshed PAiSA Portal Dashboard and the PM SVANidhi Mission Monitoring Portal, were launched by the minister. These portals will provide real-time progress updates on the mission and scheme, fostering transparency and accountability.

At the event, the Centre for Civil Society made a presentation on the Street Vendors Act, 2014 and GRC, shedding light on the legal framework and its implications. A panel discussion on “Strengthening Grievance Redressal Mechanisms for Street Vendors” engaged panelists in addressing the challenges faced by street vendors and proposing effective solutions.