Har Ghar Tiranga: UP’s women-led SHGs on a mission to create 2 crore tricolors

Come August and women across Uttar Pradesh, associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), diligently begin producing national flags.

The initiative, which was launched by the BJP in 2022, not only instills a sense of national pride among them, but also significantly boosts their income.

This year, over 6,500 women-led SHGs in UP are working in mission mode to produce 2 crore tricolors. Notably, the Yogi government has set an ambitious target of 4.50 crore national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign for 2024, officials here on Tuesday said.

The women involved in this initiative are working in two daily shifts: one from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Across Uttar Pradesh, over 65,000 women are participating in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, which aims to produce 2 crore national flags. This effort is part of the Yogi government’s broader goal of hoisting a total of 4.50 crore flags.

To date, more than 6,500 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have already produced 1.54 crore flags. Each SHG is generating between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per day, significantly contributing to the campaign’s success while enhancing the income of the participating women, officials claimed.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is not only fostering national pride but also providing substantial employment opportunities for women. By actively preparing flags, these women are not only supporting a patriotic cause but also securing their livelihoods. The Yogi government’s initiative aims to uplift SHG women and boost their financial independence through this national endeavor.

According to the data, approximately 6,499 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been enlisted by the department to stitch national flags. Rae Bareli leads the effort with a target of producing over 7.06 lakh flags, followed by Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar, which are set to manufacture 6.86 lakh and 6.73 lakh flags, respectively.

Deepa Ranjan, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission(UPSRLM), stated here on Tuesday that the department aims to produce 2 crore flags with the assistance of SHGs. “We assigned this task to SHGs that specialize in tailoring. To date, over 1.54 crore national flags have already been stitched by these women-led groups,” she said.

UPSRLM has been focusing on skill development for SHGs and providing micro-finance support to facilitate their operations.