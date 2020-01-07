After the court’s verdict on the four convicts of Nirbhaya rape case was delivered, convicts’ lawyer AP Singh said that they will file a curative petition in Supreme Court.

“We will file a curative petition in Supreme Court within a day or two. Five senior-most judges of SC will hear it. There have been pressure of media, public and political parties in this case since the beginning,” Singh said.

“Unbiased probe could not take place in this case,” he added.

As per the reports, Tihar official wrote to Uttar Pradesh Prisons to seek the service of a hangman from Meerut.

“We will seek service of a hangman from Meerut. We have proper arrangements at the jail to execute all the four convicts together,” Tihar jail officials said.

Earlier, in a report, The Statesman had observed that the ropes to be used for hanging the culprits will be brought from the Bihar’s Buxar jail.

“We have got direction from the senior officials to keep ready hanging ropes as they could be urgently required soon,” Buxar Jail superintendent Vijay Kumar Arora told The Statesman over the phone on Sunday.

“We are expecting demand for such ropes given the prevailing situation in the country. Accordingly, we are manufacturing such ropes,” the jail superintendent said. Authorities said at least 10 such hanging rope are currently being manufactured. Buxar Central Jail is the only jail in the country which has the expertise to prepare such ropes.

Buxar Jail is said to be the only prison in the country where Manila ropes, also known as hanging ropes, are manufactured. Ropes supplied from this jail have led to the execution of several outlaws in the past who included Dhananjay Chatterjee, convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old girl; Ajmal Kasab, who was involved in the November 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, and Afzal Guru, who was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attacks.

Ending the 7-year wait for justice, a Delhi court issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case on Tuesday late afternoon.

Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma, who were found guilty in the rape and murder of a Delhi medical student, will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.