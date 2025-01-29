Handloom sector must tap niche markets to boost growth: Giriraj Singh

With e-commerce projected to reach $325 billion by 2030, there is an urgent need to raise awareness about the sustainable and eco-friendly nature of handloom products, the benefits of natural dyeing, organic fibers, and the uniqueness of handloom designs to tap into this growing market, said Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh.

Inaugurating the Handloom Conclave – Manthan here on Wednesday, he urged the organized and corporate sectors in the textile industry to develop models that provide sustainable livelihoods, social security, and fair remuneration for handloom weavers.

The Textile Ministry will introduce an award for corporates, producer companies, and startups that create such models and generate sustainable employment for handloom weavers, ensuring at least 300 working days per year.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, addressing the event, emphasized that handloom products are a living testament to India’s cultural heritage. He highlighted the need to rejuvenate the handloom industry as a vibrant sector that ensures fair earnings, making it attractive for younger generations.

Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao stated that the Conclave – Manthan is a ‘Chintan Shivir’, an initiative by the ministry to foster ‘Samvaad’ (dialogue) with stakeholders. The objective is to address key concerns such as the availability of marketing avenues and the declining interest of youth in handloom weaving. She also stressed the importance of integrating modern education with traditional knowledge to create new opportunities in the sector.

Key takeaways from the event included focusing on niche handloom products and enhancing their market positioning; attractive packaging as a key value proposition; promoting viable employment opportunities to attract young talent, and incorporating soft skills, IT knowledge, and presentation skills into training curricula.