Indian Space Research Organisation’s half-humanoid ‘Vyommitra’ will be placed in the first unmanned mission under Gaganyaan to simulate most of the human body functions, an ISRO scientist said on Wednesday.

“It will try to simulate a human and report back to us. We are doing this as an experiment,” scientist Sam Dayal told news agency ANI.

Vyommitra, in her own words, can “mimic” the activity of a crew of astronauts and even “recognise them and respond to their queries”. Vyommitra was unveiled by ISRO at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday where she greeted reporters with “Hi, I’m Vyommitra the first prototype of half humanoid.”

Vyommitra is said to be a half humanoid since she does not have legs.

In the run up to the first Human Space Mission by India at @isro … ‘Vyommitra’, the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts. #ISRO pic.twitter.com/pnzklgSfqu — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 22, 2020

Ahead of the launch of India’s maiden human spaceflight venture ”Gaganyaan” in December 2021, the Indian Space Research Organisation will undertake two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021, ISRO chairman K Sivan said earlier on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sivan said that four astronauts have been shortlisted, who will go to Russia for training by this month-end.

In 1984, Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian module, but this time the Indian astronauts will fly in an Indian module, the ISRO chief added.

Sivan had at the beginning of the year announced that four ace pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been selected for India’s maiden manned mission ‘Gaganyaan’ around the earth’s orbit by 2022.

The quartet will undergo training in Russia from the third week of this month for becoming the first Indian crew to go into space from native soil.

The project aims at sending the astronauts to a lower orbit of the earth and the spacecraft will have a capsule with adequate supply of oxygen and other essential material and facilities for the ‘Gagan Yatris’.