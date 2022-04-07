Haldiram controversy: “Why is ‘Urdu’ written on Falahari Mixture packaging?”

Yesterday, on Apr 6, 2022, a Sudarshan TV channel reporter pointed out to a Haldiram employee after looking at a Falahari Mixture packaging, “Why is Urdu written on Falahari Mixture packaging? What are you hiding from the public?” The TV reporter even asked, “Tell me what is written here, is there animal oil or beef oil in the product that you are hiding?” The reporter tried her best to aggregate an aggressive response from the Haldiram Employee. However, she remained calm and stuck to her unbiased response to the TV channel.

The public on social media, especially on Twitter is praising Haldiram’s employee for not entertaining such an argument against the Sudarshan reporter’s questions. The employee straight away told her, “If you want to have this, you can have it, if you don’t wanna have it, please keep it packet here and just go from my property! Now you decide what to do?”

The ‘Falhari Mixture’ – a snack in question is one of the most in-demand ‘fasting’ mixtures’ known in India, especially in Hindu culture (used during days of fasting). It is one of the popular snacks of the brand. The people who observe fast during the Navratri festival use it as a food item. It is a sweet and salty mix of dried fruits, peanuts, and potatoes with mild spices. As per the video, the description at the back of the Namkeen is written in Arabic and is placed below as the translated version of the main text in English.

Incidentally, the mixture packaging clearly shows the green vegetarian symbol. According to sources, the description at the back of the packet is actually in Arabic, and caters to the company’s export requirements, as this particular mixture is exported to the Middle East.