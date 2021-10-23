Haj registration process will start in the first week of Nov: Naqvi

The official announcement of Haj 2020 would be made in the first week of November along with the process of online application, said the Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The selection process of Haj pilgrims would be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses and guidelines and criteria to be decided by Indian and Saudi Arabia Governments, keeping in view Corona protocols during the time of Haj 2022, the Minister said.

The preparations for Haj 2022 have already been started keeping in mind the health and corona protocol of the Saudi Arabia Government and Government of India. The entire Haj 2022 process in India will be 100 percent digital, he said.

India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims after Indonesia. The Minister said that arrangements for special training for Haj 2022 regarding Corona protocols and Health and Hygiene are being made in India and Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrims.

National-International protocol guidelines due to the pandemic position will be implemented and followed strictly during Haj 2022, the Minister said.

He said that the entire travel process for Haj 2022 is being done with significant and important changes in view of the pandemic and its effect. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia, the Minister said.