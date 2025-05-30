Had Indian Navy joined India’s military action, Pak would have been broken into pieces: Rajnath Singh

Applauding the Indian Navy’s unmatched strength and its role in neutralising threats during Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday warned Pakistan, saying that had the naval force joined its sister forces in the active combat, Islamabad would have faced a worse outcome than in 1971.

The minister was aboard India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, currently deployed in the Arabian Sea. He reviewed its operational readiness.

“Nineteen seventy-one is a witness to this, that when the Indian Navy came into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two. If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts,” the Defence Minister asserted.

He also commended the Indian Navy’s silent but effective role in bottling up Pakistani naval assets, saying that their aggressive deployment, maritime dominance, and high state of preparedness prevented Pakistan from challenging Indian interests at sea and kept its naval assets confined to their own shores.

“During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. Despite remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in tying down the Pakistani Army,” he said.

“The role of the Navy in this entire integrated operation has been glorious. During Operation Sindoor, when the Air Force destroyed the terror bases on Pakistani soil, your aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea, unmatched maritime domain awareness and maritime supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores. They could not even muster the courage to come into the open sea,” the minister added.

The Union Minister underlined the Navy’s forward presence, saying its precision firing drills sent a strong strategic signal to Pakistani forces.

“Our Western Fleet ships deployed at sea carried out multiple successful firings of surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes along the western and eastern coast, within 96 hours of the terrorist attack, which shows the combat readiness of our platforms, systems and crews. These long-range precision strikes also demonstrated our intent and readiness against the enemy and forced the enemy into a defensive posture,” Singh said.

The minister further elaborated on how the Indian Navy stunned its adversary without firing a single shot.

“Along with the forward deployment of our forces, the force projection of the Vikrant Carrier Battle Group also gave an effective indication of our intention and capability. Your strong preparation has already broken the morale of the enemy. Your preparation alone was enough for Pakistan. You did not even need to take action, the enemy was stunned by your preparation itself. Pakistan not only realised the tremendous power of the Indian Navy, its military acumen and destructive capabilities, but they were also afraid of it,” he noted.

Speaking to Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant, he warned that Pakistan was fortunate the Navy did not fully engage during the operation.

“The way you protect our maritime borders, the intensity with which you track every movement in the Indian Ocean, if that capability of yours was a part of this mission, then there is no need to tell what would have happened to Pakistan. In a way, Pakistan is very lucky that our Navy did not display its valour during Operation Sindoor,” the minister added.

However, the Defence Minister urged the Navy to stay alert and fully prepared for any future provocation from Pakistan or any other threat to the nation.

“I want to tell all of you that you should not leave any stone unturned in your preparations. Whatever has happened till now was just a warm up. If Pakistan dares to do anything again, then this time the Navy will also get into action and then only God knows what will happen to Pakistan,” the Defence Minister warned.

The minister, at the start of his speech, said, “The meaning of ‘Vikrant’ is – indomitable courage, and unconquerable power. Today, standing among all you brave soldiers, I see the meaning of this name come true. The determination in your eyes reflects the real power of India.”

INS Vikrant, the 45,000-tonne warship, is a symbol of India’s growing naval power. It played a major role in the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.

According to an official statement issued by the Government of India (GoI), the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group (CBG), led by INS Vikrant, played a central role in maintaining maritime superiority during the operation, which focused on keeping Pakistan’s naval forces tucked in their harbours.

“The Indian Navy played a critical role in asserting maritime dominance during Operation SINDOOR. Operating as a composite networked force, the Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group (CBG) equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters. This ensured persistent surveillance and real-time identification of threats across the maritime domain,” the official statement issued by the central government said.

It further highlighted how the Indian Navy managed to prevent any enemy activity in the area.

“The CBG maintained a powerful air defence shield that prevented hostile aerial incursions, especially from the Makran coast. The Navy’s presence created a strong deterrent and effectively bottled up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard, denying them any operational space,” it said

Naval pilots carried out day and night sorties, demonstrating India’s preparedness and strategic capabilities in the region.

“Naval pilots conducted round-the-clock sorties, further demonstrating India’s readiness and strategic reach in the region. The Navy’s ability to establish uncontested control over the seas also validated its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence capabilities in a complex threat environment,” the statement added.

INS Vikrant, which joined the Indian Navy in 2022, is a major representation of India’s goal of building a self-reliant defence sector.