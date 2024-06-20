Had BJP conceded some seats to JD (U), NDA would not have suffered drubbing in UP: Anoop Singh Patel

The Janata Dal (United) contended that if the BJP had given it some of the Uttar Pradesh seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the NDA would not have suffered the huge defeat in the state.

UP JD (U) President Anoop Singh Patel said here on Thursday that being a part of the NDA, his party had asked for three seats from the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Our party wanted to field candidates from the Mirzapur, Phulpur and Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seats but the BJP did not concede. If we had got the seats, the NDA would not have suffered such a crushing defeat in UP,” he told media persons.

Patel, who was made the state president by the UP JD (U) for a second time, announced that his party would field its candidates on 50 seats in the UP Assembly elections in the year 2027.

“The party has already started preparations for this and soon he will visit the districts. The organisation will be strengthened from state to district level,” he added.

The JD (U) state president said now the party would strengthen its base and any big party that feels that an alliance with the JDU should be formed in the assembly elections, can contact them.

On caste-wise enumeration, he said his party’s national president Nitish Kumar was the first to get it done in Bihar and that there was a demand to implement it in the entire country. On being asked about the decision of Bihar High Court, he said his party and government would take appropriate steps on it.

On SP’s victory in UP, he said their leader Nitish Kumar had formed INDI Alliance. Akhilesh adopted his strategy and won. “Along with the demand for review of Agniveer Yojana, the party will also put forward the issue of providing jobs to the youth doing apprenticeship in Railways before the NDA government,” he said.