Gyanvapi dispute: HC rejects Sunni board plea challenging civil suits seeking ‘restoration of temple’

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected petitions of Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the civil suits filed by Hindu parties seeking restoration of a temple at the site of Gyanvapi Mosque and the validity of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey order.

The High Court, while hearing a batch of petitions, including a plea challenging a 1991 civil suit filed by Hindu worshippers seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque, noted that civil suits are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

In their pleas, the Muslim parties had said that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious place as it existed on August 15, 1947. The HC has also issued directions to the civil court in Varanasi to complete the hearing in the matter within six months. The case relates to Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. It was claimed that there used to be a Lord Shiva Temple at the mosque site.

In 2021, a group of Hindu women had approached court for permission to worship deities in the Gyanvapi complex.

A lower court then asked the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a video survey of the complex.

Last month, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order passed by Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Pritinker Diwaker, transferring the case relating to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute to another bench from a single-judge bench.