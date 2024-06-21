Guv sees threat to his security from city police

The ongoing spat between Raj Bhavan and Kolkata Police (KP) intensified further after the Governor, C V Ananda Bose made a serious allegation saying that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the KP personnel posted at the Governor House in Kolkata.

Mr Bose made the statement against the KP days after he ordered the police personnel to vacate the Raj Bhavan. But the policemen are still posted there at the Raj Bhavan.

While giving an interview to a national news agency today Mr Bose said, “I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge (OC) and his team is a threat to my personal security.”

The constitutional head of the state during his interview also claimed that he has informed the matter to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds the home department.

“I have informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Calcutta Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action,” he told the news agency.

Sources at the Raj Bhavan said that Mr Bose has complained to the Mamata Banerjee government that there has been constant snooping by the police personnel posted at the Governor House and he could sense that they were doing it on the insistence of “influencers” from outside.

“The policemen posted here have been snooping on my movements as well as many of my officers,” Mr Bose said, according to the news agency.

“None of these can happen without the knowledge of the highest authorities in the police department which is under the home department,” the Governor claimed.

Mr Bose claimed he had information about the “misdeeds” of the police contingent posted in Raj Bhavan, under the current OC.

Mr Bose had in November 2023 alleged “snooping” attempts in Raj Bhavan. Following this, he restricted the entry of personnel of city police inside the Governor House except on the ground floor.

The ruling Trinamul Congress leadership, however, has rubbished the allegations of the Governor.

“He should go back home if he feels so insecure. He should work following the Constitution and go back home. He will have to face criminal cases if he loses the chair of the Governor,” said Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

One contractual female worker at Raj Bhavan had lodged a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against Mr Bose with police on 2 May.