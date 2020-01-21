The tussle between the chief minister and governor in West Bengal is far from ceasing as in a fresh row, the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent visit to the state.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had said the people of West Bengal protesting against the CAA did not allow the PM to take the road routes.

Reacting strongly on CM’s comment, the governor said, “The Prime Minister was in the city on January 11, 12. She (Banerjee) met the Prime Minister on January 11. Can anyone say that the Prime Minister cannot touch upon the road in the state? How can a Chief Minister say that? I take strong objection (to that statement) and request her to withdraw it forthwith.”

Banerjee’s remarks came during a sit-in organised by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad at Rani Rashmoni Avenue. The protests were on at the venue during the Prime Minister’s visit.